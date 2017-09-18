KUSA
Comcast is out for many people and Denver is losing its mind

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 8:17 PM. MDT September 18, 2017

KUSA - A Comcast fiber was cut in Denver on Monday evening, causing an outage in a large part of the city. 

The company tweeted around 8 p.m. saying they had crews working to repair and restore service, but didn't provide a time on when people could expect it to be fixed. 

On DownDetector.com, a massive orange-red blob covered much of the Denver metro. Comcast said the outage was construction-related. 

The outage started around 5 p.m., and hours later, people are 100% over it. 

We did find one person who isn't upset at the outage!

Stay sane, Colorado!

