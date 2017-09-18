Comcast is out for many people and Denver is losing its mind

KUSA - A Comcast fiber was cut in Denver on Monday evening, causing an outage in a large part of the city.
The company tweeted around 8 p.m. saying they had crews working to repair and restore service, but didn't provide a time on when people could expect it to be fixed.
On DownDetector.com, a massive orange-red blob covered much of the Denver metro. Comcast said the outage was construction-related.
@9News - outage due to construction related fiber cut. Crews repairing and working to restore service ASAP.We are so sorry for inconvenience— Comcast Colorado (@ComcastColo) September 19, 2017
The outage started around 5 p.m., and hours later, people are 100% over it.
@comcastcares @9NEWS no information on an extended outage. Step 1- identify problem step 2- update customers. Try it that order pic.twitter.com/5mnhFxABRj— dustywife (@yogimischief) September 19, 2017
@comcast yo wtf Comcast— Eliel Ruiz (@Eliel_Ruiz) September 19, 2017
Garbage service per usual. How about some compensation?— Vance Gerard (@vancegerard) September 19, 2017
Yea. What is the story and how long. @comcast goes out so often!— Lisa Sigler (@Sigler) September 19, 2017
With Comcast being down, I fully anticipate burning through all two gigs of data on my phone tonight catching up on Hot Ones.— Sam of the BnL (@BeernLoathing) September 19, 2017
@comcast, @comcastcares every six months you raise prices to supposedly improve service. What gives with the outage in #denver ?— Peter Quinn (@winquinnwin) September 19, 2017
Apparently someone cut a fiber optic cable. Not sure why the backup link isn't working, but that's the story. *Should* be back in 5 mins...— Tyler Hicks-Wright (@tghw) September 19, 2017
We did find one person who isn't upset at the outage!
Soooo internet is still out... thinking I'm going to have a glass of wine in bed? Probs the only person in Denver who's not mad at Comcast.— Jessie 🍌 (@pearls_andspurs) September 19, 2017
Stay sane, Colorado!
