Comcast rolls out 1 gigabit internet across Colorado

A view of the Comcast offices (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Comcast)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Comcast Corp. is meeting its promise of making super-fast internet speeds available to the majority of people in Colorado.

The cable and broadband company says 1 gigabit internet service is now available across its entire residential cable network in Colorado. The Comcast network passes by 1.8 million Colorado households, mostly Denver and suburbs of the Front Range.

“Everywhere on our network, our backbone in Colorado, our customers will be able to get it,” said Rich Jennings, senior vice president of Comcast’s west division. “We’re really excited about it.”

A gigabit-per-second broadband is priced at $159.95 per month, though Comcast will have promotions reducing that to $109.95 monthly, the company said.

