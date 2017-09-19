Comcast service restored in Denver after outage

Comcast trucks are lined up near a Comcast Corp. center in Arapahoe County. (Photo: MATTHEW STAVER | BLOOMBERG)

KUSA - Comcast customers around Denver are back to having internet service after an outage Monday night that covered a large part of the city.

The company tweeted around 8 p.m. saying they had crews working to repair and restore service after a fiber was cut.

On DownDetector.com, a massive orange-red blob covered much of the Denver metro. Comcast said the outage was construction-related.

@9News - outage due to construction related fiber cut. Crews repairing and working to restore service ASAP.We are so sorry for inconvenience — Comcast Colorado (@ComcastColo) September 19, 2017

(Photo: Downdetector.com)

The outage started around 5 p.m., and hours later, people are 100% over it.

It was in the fourth hour of the Great Denver Comcast WiFi Outage that we began to turn on each other. — Seth Masket (@smotus) September 19, 2017

My 20 & 22 yr old are losing their minds with a massive #Denver @comcast outage. I'm making them read books by candlelight — Ty (@seeksboston26mi) September 19, 2017

I wonder how many Denver birth stories will start with, "well, sweetheart, Comcast had an outage and we didn't have Netflix or cable, so..." — Erin Moriarty-Siler (@EMoriartySiler) September 19, 2017

@comcastcares @9NEWS no information on an extended outage. Step 1- identify problem step 2- update customers. Try it that order pic.twitter.com/5mnhFxABRj — dustywife (@yogimischief) September 19, 2017

Thanks, @comcast now I have to have a conversation the last hour I'm awake. — Lindsay Mitchell (@LindsJLu) September 19, 2017

@comcast yo wtf Comcast — Eliel Ruiz (@Eliel_Ruiz) September 19, 2017

To be fair we do have legal weed and lots of beer so I think we'll make it. @comcast #denver #denveroutage — Tracy Noelle Ⓥ (@_aniccata) September 19, 2017

Hey @comcastcares @9NEWS how do you expect retail businesses to process charge cards with no internet? #nothappy — Bonnie Brae Tavern (@BBT1934) September 19, 2017

Garbage service per usual. How about some compensation? — Vance Gerard (@vancegerard) September 19, 2017

Yea. What is the story and how long. @comcast goes out so often! — Lisa Sigler (@Sigler) September 19, 2017

@Comcast would you like to email my professors and tell them I can't do my homework or should I do it myself — TaraGmoney٩٠٠ (@tar_a_) September 19, 2017

With Comcast being down, I fully anticipate burning through all two gigs of data on my phone tonight catching up on Hot Ones. — Sam of the BnL (@BeernLoathing) September 19, 2017

not even kim kardashian could break the internet as well as @comcast can. — Erin Moriarty-Siler (@EMoriartySiler) September 19, 2017

@comcast, @comcastcares every six months you raise prices to supposedly improve service. What gives with the outage in #denver ? — Peter Quinn (@winquinnwin) September 19, 2017

Apparently someone cut a fiber optic cable. Not sure why the backup link isn't working, but that's the story. *Should* be back in 5 mins... — Tyler Hicks-Wright (@tghw) September 19, 2017

We did find one person who isn't upset at the outage!

Soooo internet is still out... thinking I'm going to have a glass of wine in bed? Probs the only person in Denver who's not mad at Comcast. — Jessie 🍌 (@pearls_andspurs) September 19, 2017

