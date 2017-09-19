KUSA
Comcast service restored in Denver after outage

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 7:57 AM. MDT September 19, 2017

KUSA - Comcast customers around Denver are back to having internet service after an outage Monday night that covered a large part of the city. 

The company tweeted around 8 p.m. saying they had crews working to repair and restore service after a fiber was cut. 

On DownDetector.com, a massive orange-red blob covered much of the Denver metro. Comcast said the outage was construction-related. 

The outage started around 5 p.m., and hours later, people are 100% over it. 

We did find one person who isn't upset at the outage!

© 2017 KUSA-TV


