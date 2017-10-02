Denver exploding as a tech industry

KUSA - Jason Granger, a Denver Tech Industry professional and Nationally Recognized Expert in Digital Inbound Marketing, says Augmented Reality (or AR) was one of the most-talked-about subjects at Denver’s Startup Week, which took place September 25-29 in Downtown Denver.

The week-long event attracted speakers from all over the world.

He spoke about Startup Week on 9NEWS Sunday Morning.

The skyrocketing success of AR apps like Pokemon Go and popular filter features like on SnapChat has allowed people to engage with their environments on their smartphones.

Granger says Colorado tech companies will soon be designing their own augmented reality apps to build their brand.



Granger also believes Denver is the next biggest tech market in the U.S. with the city currently on the shortlist for Amazon’s new headquarters and Google’s corporate campus located in Broomfield.



