Denver Public Library offering more than just books

KUSA - Libraries are typically known as quiet places where you can check out books – you know, those stories printed on paper.

Now, the Denver Public Library is doing its best to not fade away into the digital world.

On the fourth floor of the Denver Central Library, on the corner of 14th and Broadway, you’ll find an ‘ideaLAB’ It was built four years ago, and last week as a result of high demand – another recording studio opened up.

In it, you can record music tracks, edit videos and possibly one of the coolest things – you can convert vinyl records, VHS, and cassettes to digital formats.

Program administrator Nate Stone took advantage of the ideaLAB by converting a mixtape he made for his wife 20 years ago.

“You put it in, you record it, you splice up the tracks… so now we both have it on our phone and we can listen to it whenever we want," Stone said. "It’s nice, I’ve actually listened to it for years.”

Megan Hartline, the Community Tech Center Supervisor, and Stone say the library has a lot of aspiring MCs visit the studio to record tracks.

They also see people coming in to create videos, using their Adobe editing suite, and also learning software geared toward graphic design.

The space even has a ‘green screen’ – something you see on the local news every day when meteorologists do their forecasts.

Here’s a full list of what you’ll find in the new recording studio:

Two work stations

Recording studio

Mac with Garageband and Logic

Dynamic microphone

MIDI controller

Studio monitors

Headphones

PC with full Adobe Creative Cloud – Photoshop, Illustrator, Premier, etc.

Record player

Cassette player

VHS player

Scanner with holders to convert slides, 35 MM film, and medium format film

Wacom Intuos tablet

The ideaLAB itself is a place where people can learn to edit, record music, and even use a 3D printer. You can also check out GoPros and video equipment.

The only thing you need to access the ideaLAB is a library card and a valid photo ID. You can reserve the space for two hours, up to two weeks out on any day the library is open.

