Denver: Still No. 4 in U.S. for malware-infected computers

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver remains the No. 4 city in the country when it comes to malware-infected computers, according to a new report.

The latest report comes from Broomfield-based internet security firm Webroot, which reported that Denver has 39,711 malware-infected devices.

Houston leads the country with 60,801 malware-infected devices, followed by Chicago with 49,147 and Phoenix with 42,983.

