Denver woman's video app aims to bridge political divide

KUSA - When President-Elect Donald Trump is inaugurated on Friday, Nina Sharma from Denver will be in Washington D.C.

While she didn’t vote for him, she wants to hear firsthand from those who did.

Sharma and another co-founder have developed a new app designed to break through the “echo chamber” that left her and many other Americans stunned by the election results. The Whole Truth Booth launched on Dec. 15 – on the 225th anniversary of the ratification of the First Amendment.

“We were upset by the election results and more than anything we were upset with ourselves for being so surprised,” Sharma said.

She created the app with her friend, Maribeth Romslo, who is a filmmaker in Minneapolis.

Sharma describes The Whole Truth Booth as a storytelling platform. Users create a profile that includes questions about their gender, age, ethnic background and political affiliation. They are then prompted to record 30-second video responses to basic questions that other users can browse and view.

“I think there is something exciting about getting to put your face out there and say ‘this is what I care about and this is what I think,’” Sharma said. She added that the app has about 200 users so far who are across the political spectrum. “We have third-party voters, non-voters, Trump voters, Hillary voters,” Sharma said.

While in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration, Sharma and Romslo plan to promote The Whole Truth Booth and collect interviews from attendees at the inauguration and the Women’s March on Saturday.

“We set out to do this because we believed deep down that there’s more that unites us than divides us, and I think that’s really what I’ve seen so far,” Sharma said. She noticed in particular similar responses from users explaining what makes them proud to be American. “A lot of people have been proud of opportunity, and choice and the ability to create the lives they wanted.”

The Whole Truth Booth is free for iPhone and Android users. Sharma calls the app a passion project that she and Romslo may eventually use as the basis of a documentary film. You can find out more about a crowdfunding campaign on the app’s website.

