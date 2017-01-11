Fast-growing tech company restructures, lays off employees as it plots growth

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE, DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver tech company's workforce shrank by more than a third in recent months — including 15 people laid off Friday — but its leader says the business still plans significant growth and hiring this year.

Newmedia, a longtime web design agency, has been restructuring after bulking up staff to create a new line of business, said Steve Morris, the company’s founder and top executive.

The company has about 55 full-time employees and a handful of contractors after Friday’s job cuts. That’s down from a high of about 90 employees last spring.

Newmedia built software to automate a lot of behind-the-scenes website development. It plans to unveil the technology, called DRUD, as a standalone product and business in late spring or summer, and Newmedia’s needs have changed now that DRUD’s core technology has been sorted out, Morris said.

