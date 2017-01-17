Fracking data pioneered by Denver company

KUSA - 9News anchor Gary Shapiro and Scott Yates, 9News technology expert, sat down to talk about a company that's in the middle of a controversial topic: Fracking.

While different people have different opinions about this method of getting oil and gas from underground, everyone can agree that good data about the wells is a good idea to help minimize waste and increase safety and decrease the need for drilling anywhere that it doesn't make sense.

That's where Well Data Labs, based in here in Denver, comes in.

This company is still small, but is growing fast in the intersection of technology and energy.

While Denver has a lot of strength in those two areas, it's only been in the last couple of years that they've had any interaction.

For the first time, there will be an "energy-tech mashup" event this week.

Well Data Labs and 19 other companies will be on hand. Nearly all of them are hiring, and anyone interested in the future of energy development and new technology might want to stop by this event hosted at the Hard Rock Cafe this Thursday at 3 p.m.

