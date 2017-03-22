Google cars equipped with CSU analyzers

Courtesy: CSU

You’ve probably seen those Google Street View mapping vehicles driving around your town or neighborhood.

Some of those vehicles are actually equipped with what CSU researchers call ‘cutting edge methane analyzers’ which allow researchers to track down invisible methane leaks from natural gas lines under streets.

Courtesy: CSU

The infrared laser methane analyzer is a mobile instrument that identifies plumes of methane gas in real time. The analyzers are placed in Google cars, tracking methane leaks while Google maps cities.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas. Basically, the research helps utility companies figure out where leaks are so they can fix them.

So far, the methane analyzers created by CSU have been used in several U.S. cities including L.A. and Boston

© 2017 KUSA-TV