How Facebook plans to combat fake news

KUSA - Facebook is working to combat fake news by launching its first plans in Germany, months before the county's national election.

Sunday, the site announced it will work with Correctiv, its first third-party fact checker and is looking to bring on other media organizations.



Facebook's reach is global and is transforming the way its nearly 1.8 billion active users communicate and gather information.

"Facebook is a social media platform. Facebook at this point is not a news organization in my opinion," said Bob Steele, a Poynter Institute advisor for journalists and media leaders across the country.

For many people, it's their sole source of news. With the ability for anyone to post information with the click of a button, Steele said the site has caused a big problem.

"They have opened up a Pandora's box in terms of allowing information to be published on Facebook that is untrue," he said.

After months of pressure that ramped up during election season, Facebook announced in December they would start to weed out intentionally false information. Now going beyond that, the company said it will work directly with the legitimate news industry in what they're calling the Journalism Project to tackle fake news.

One main change the company announced is to work with third-party fact checkers to identify what they're calling "news hoaxes" posted online.

"It's going to be monumental task in many ways to have enough staffing and enough skill and enough standards and practices oversight to be able to do this well," Steele said.

He believes it's too early to tell if the plan will make a difference but suggests the public become smart news consumers to help combat fake news.

"Yes, we should be skeptical, just as a journalist should be skeptical in covering a story, citizens should be skeptical in the information that they're receiving. But to be cynical and to dismiss journalism is a recipe for disaster for our country in terms of meaningful information and being good citizens," Steele said.

Facebook is starting to roll out a way for individual users to notify it if they feel an article on the site if fake. Soon users will be able to flag stories and they will be reviewed by third-party organizations or marked as fake. The post won't be taken down, but will have a warning letting people know it is disputed by the fact-checkers.

The tool was released to a small test group last month and the company's plan is to allow more people to use the flagging option soon.

