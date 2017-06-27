Hydropower turbine in South Boulder canal first of its kind

Photo Courtesy of Denver Water

KUDS - Denver Water's new hydropower turbine is being called an energy game-changer.

Back in May, 9NEWS brought you a story about the first-ever piece of technology to generate energy from shallow, slow-moving city water.

Researchers and project managers gathered around to watch the 10-foot by 16-foot concrete box be placed in the South Boulder canal on Tuesday.

This was just the first of 10 hydrokinetic generators to be placed along the canal. The other nine are projected to span the 9-mile stretch between Gross Dam and the Ralston Reservoir.

"It's priceless," said founder and CEO of Emrgy Inc.

Denver Water is working with Emrgy Inc. to create this innovative technology that may eventually be able to provide energy to the Ralston Reservoir or a nearby electric grid.

Researchers from across the nation, including local Colorado School of Mines, will monitor the turbine to ensure flow rates and energy generation are as effective as possible.

"We are looking to the future to be able to expand our hydroelectric capabilities, and this is really the forefront of that effort," said Ian Oliver from Denver Water.

When research is complete, companies like Emrgy Inc. may be looking to expand not only across the nation, also to the rest of the world.

