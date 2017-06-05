Is 13 years old too young to have a smart phone? Colo. group says yes

Texting (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Deutsche Telekom)

DENVER - A Colorado group is petitioning for a ballot initiative that would ban the sale of smartphones to children younger than 13.

The group is Parents Against Underage Smartphones and describes itself as a "nonprofit organization of parents committed to ending the insane practice of giving children smartphones by promoting legislation at the state level," according to its Facebook page.

In the proposed measure to the state, the group writes, "We the parents and concerned citizens of this most magnificent state through first-hand experience and mounting scientific data have come to believe that smartphones are addictive, harmful and dangerous in the hands of children."

The initiative is being represented by Dr. Timothy Farnurn and Trevor Huster, according to the state's website.

