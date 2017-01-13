Near space balloon launch sparks 5th grade STEM skills

(Photo: Cherry Creek STEM)

KUSA - Inspired by Felix Baumgardner's famous "jump from the edge of space," educators of Cherry Creek School District's fifth graders can now participate in their own space experimentation.

The near space balloon project allows kids to learn about the Earth's atmosphere while having a lot of fun at the same time. Teachers in the district can get a kit, coaching and resources to make this project possible for their students, as part of the Cherry Creek Office of STEM Innovation.

This near space balloon launch isn't just about studying the Earth's atmosphere.

The kids also get to view incredible photos and video from the attached GoPro camera on the balloon they construct and send aloft.

The Cherry Creek School District has an initiative specific to their STEM program. It reads:

The Cherry Creek School District is committed to providing comprehensive, cutting-edge STEM Education in every school, for every student, so all students will 1) do their own thinking 2) have meaningful experiences 3) create, innovate, and collaborate 4) care about their learning 5) have an impact on their world and 5) prepare for a bright future.

The Cherry Creek Office of STEM Innovation cites statistics on retiring employees in STEM career fields as reason for programs like the near space balloon launch. According to their website, "one in four workers in America with a degree in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics was 50 or over. Lockheed Martin, an aerospace firm here in Colorado, expects nearly half its science and engineering workforce to retire by 2019 and will have to hire a total of 142,000 engineers."

To learn more about the Office of STEM Innovation, visit: http://bit.ly/2iPyX8P

