New app helps eateries deal with the weather

KUSA - Christine Noël sat down with 9NEWS technology expert Scott Yates to talk about a company that helps restaurants beat the weather instead of letting the weather beat them.

Heads Up Weather, based in Denver, is brand new company designed to help eateries deal with the weather. A person's decision to eat out, it turns out, is based first on if they can afford it, and after that is based on the weather.

This company uses that fact to help restaurateurs manage their relationship to the weather. The service from this company will help restaurants do things like:

Make a special tied to the weather and publicize it on social media

Help plan staffing and ordering based on weather

Analyze sales based on what the weather was.

The company was started by a couple of weather nerds, Rob Seigel, a PhD in atmospheric physics for weather modeling, and Mark Monstrola, a former TV weatherman.

They both quit jobs to start the company, which can be scary.

