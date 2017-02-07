New company helps get your bucket list kicked

KUSA - Corey Rose and 9NEWS technology expert Scott Yates sat down to talk about a brand new Colorado company that hopes to help people around the world kick items off their "bucket list."

The company is WOLO Rewards, short for We Only Live Once, a nice variation on the Twitter-famous "YOLO."

The concept here is that people can put into one place the adventurous things that they'd like to do in their lifetimes. It could be to travel to a remote part of the planet, go skydiving, or eat something strange in an exotic location.

People collect those wishes on the WOLO site.

Then other people, and importantly the companies that they work for, can help to have those hopes fulfilled.

Employers often grapple with how to engage younger workers, who aren't motivated as much by promise of promotions or higher pay. What they often say they want is the kind of experiences WOLO's site highlights. The team behind WOLO is hoping that employers who help those employees make those dreams come true become the employers that earn much higher loyalty.

There's not a lot of information on the WOLO site right now, but a new site will be launching Thursday.

See the new site go up, in person

If you would like to watch as the company launches the new site, and learn more about this, and some other new companies in the travel space, you'll can do that this week.

WOLO is one of four companies graduating from an accelerator program run by a travel giant called TravelPort. The other three came here from other spots around the world to spend time in Colorado learning, and soaking in the startup environment here.

There will actually be two chances to see the graduating companies.

The first is in Boulder tonight as part of the regular Boulder-Denver New Tech meetup. That's a kind of a tuneup for the main event, which comes Thursday night at Galvanize in the Central Platte Valley.

Both are free, but registering is a good idea.

Each Tech Tuesday Scott Yates showcases new and emerging companies that are doing great things in Colorado, along with tech events. This post was written by one of the freelance writers working with the blog writing service BlogMutt, a company Scott founded. Do you want to see your business featured in a future #TechTuesday segment? Build an interesting business and then go to a startup event, and Scott will probably see you there.

