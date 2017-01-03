Non-tech companies developed a taste for tech acquisitions in 2016

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Some good news for tech entrepreneurs to start the new year — big non-tech companies appear increasingly likely to offer to buy those startups.

Companies outside the tech sector like Ford, Wal-Mart and General Motors are acquiring some of the hottest tech startups, offering up stiff competition to the elite Silicon Valley firms. Non-tech companies spent almost $10 billion buying venture-backed U.S. startups in 2016, almost double the amount spent in 2015 and the highest total in at least five years, according to The Wall Street Journal citing PitchBook data.

In 2016, 682 tech companies were purchased by a company in an industry other than technology, while 655 were acquired by tech companies, according to The New York Times, citing Bloomberg’s data that excluded private equity buyers. Four of the five largest tech companies (determined by market capitalization) did not announce any large deals in 2016.

