Tech Tuesday: Swimline
Do you get a lot of text or email alerts on your phone? turns out you're not alone. In fact, even people in IT security get them and it can be hard to tell which are important and which are annoying. "Swimlane" helps to determine what is a security alert.
KUSA 8:31 AM. MDT June 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Search for a missing 10-year-old girl in Thornton
-
Neighbors buy home to prevent redevelopment
-
Child's body found in Thornton
-
Bicyclist killed after crash with a SUV
-
Toddler served alcohol instead of apple juice at local restaurant
-
KUSA Breaking News
-
Comey Hearing - Concerned Trump 'might lie'
-
Truck driver shot in rural Weld County
-
Child's body found in Thornton
-
Houston dad, pizza shop owner makes emotional public plea
More Stories
-
This is how Colorado's tourism office markets the…Jun 19, 2017, 9:36 p.m.
-
Denver apartment fire has been containedJun 20, 2017, 5:43 a.m.
-
Inmates save correctional officer who passed out…Jun 19, 2017, 11:13 a.m.