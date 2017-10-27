The iPhone X is now available to pre-order, but be ready to wait

(Photo: (Photo: Apple))

USA TODAY - Apple fans who waited until the wee hours Friday morning were rewarded with promises of early iPhone X delivery times.

For everyone else? The wait for Apple's new iPhone looks to be a long one.

After what appeared to be a roughly 10-minute delay, Apple's online store began taking pre-orders for its new iPhone X. As was expected, the initial batch of pre-orders for the phone, which starts at $999 for the 64GB model or $1,149 for the 256GB version, quickly sold out. The phone is set to be released November 3.

Within 20 minutes, the Apple Store listed two-to-three week delays for AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon iPhones, with only Sprint iPhones listed as available for delivery on Nov. 3.

By 3:38 a.m. ET, new iPhones for all four major wireless carriers were seeing delays of four-to-five weeks. At 4:34 a.m., delays for some models were already stretched out to 5-6 weeks, pushing the shipping date into early December.

Certain carrier sites seemed to be fairing a bit better. By 4:35 a.m. ET Sprint's website still listed all models of the iPhone X as being available for delivery by Nov. 3, though some customers noted on Twitter that the site was giving them problems checking out.

Verizon still had the 64GB silver variant listed as shipping on Nov. 10, a delay of just one week.

Other models on Verizon's site, however, seemed to be delayed until the week of Thanksgiving while the 256GB "Space Gray" iPhone X was already seeing delays until Dec. 1.

In recent months, speculation grew that Apple was going to struggle to keep up with demand for the new iPhone, with noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities recently predicting that the company might only have 2-3 million phones for the first weekend of sales.

While that number seems like a lot, Apple sold over 13 million iPhone 6S and 6S Plus models the first weekend that device went on sale in 2015. The company has since stopped releasing opening weekend numbers and did not release opening weekend sales figures for the iPhone 7 or last month's iPhone 8.

