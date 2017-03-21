Recent data shows PC gaming outpacing consoles in popularity

KUSA - When we talk about video games, you probably think of someone sitting in front of their TV with a controller in their hands, but the trends are quickly changing.

More and more people are turning to high-powered computers to play their favorite games.

According to research firm SuperData, PC gaming generated five times more revenue than consoles in 2016.

SuperData say PC gaming earned $34 billion last year, citing free-to-play online titles and downloadable games leading more people to purchase equipment and accessories for PC gaming.

Consoles, like XBOX One and Playstation 4, made $6.6 billion.

Best Buy's PC expert believes the ability to upgrade and customize computers is another factor driving more people to PC.

"Being able to swap out your hardware when something new comes out, upgrade your performance, you can get a new processor, a new graphics card, upgrade your storage - which are all limitations of gaming consoles," said Jared Hack.

Not only can you upgrade performance, but many computers also allow color customization.

We're not talking just the computer's software, but also the hardware.

MSI and Alienware gaming laptops have RGB technology that allows people to change the colors, and how they change, on keyboards and mouse pads.

Hack believes companies like Microsoft and Sony are trying to bridge the gap between consoles and PC with new initiatives and technology.

"Microsoft is set to announce a new console this year called the Scorpio. We don't know if it's replacing XBOX One, or if it's going to be something separate," he said. "I assume it's going to be a six or 700 dollar XBOX that's going to be what everybody calls modular - meaning yes you could upgrade the graphics card if you want a better frame rate, higher resolution, or the processor, the memory, the storage."

Hack also mentioned Microsoft and Sony launching new initiatives to allow people to play XBOX or Playstation exclusive content online on their PCs.

Even PCs are adjusting with what's called "small-form factor" PCs that can do more to reach gamers who still live in the console world.

"It's something that is designed to fit into a home theater setup. It has USB ports a port specifically for XBOX controllers so you can still game from the comfort of your couch turn it into a home theater PC," said Hack. "That bridges the game of gaming in a living room and gaming at a desk on a PC."

Either way, the world of gaming appears to be in a funnel.

Hack believes eventually - all devices will be similar as far as what they can do and how you can upgrade and customize them - It's really only going to come down to preference.

