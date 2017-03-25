The Landshark's steampunk-styled robot.

DENVER - What's better than sports and games that involve people? Sports and games involving robots.

FIRST Robotics Competition Colorado Regional and it's participants, of middle school and high school age, operate on that principle.

The competition is at the University of Denver's Ritchie Center, but it's participants come not just from around the state but from nearby states as well - California, Arizona, Minnesota, New Mexico, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.

From the 48 teams here, a select few get to go to the world's championship, so huge it's split across two cities - Houston and St. Louis, said FIRST Senior Mentor Ann Fairburn.

Winning the game

Game rules are as follows: three robotics teams form an 'alliance' to compete. They'll earn points during matches by collecting gears and scoring goals with wiffle balls, along with a climb up a custom rope in the last few seconds of the match. The team with highest points wins.

And teams have six weeks to build a robot that can accomplish this. Six weeks to get in sporting shape.

The winning alliance and it's three teams then go on to the world's, along with the winner of the Engineering Inspiration Award and the Chairman's Award.

This year's three winners were teams Eagle Robotics from Lancaster, Calif.; Up-A-Creek Robotics from Longmont and CRUSH from Tucson, Ariz.

Noah Feldman of Up-A-Creek Robotics noted that its the third year in a row they've won the Colorado regionals, which is a first for the event.

Winning within two of the finals' three rounds was an adrenaline rush for him, as a lot of their robot was held together by duct tape at that point.

Robots and fun

And just what is all this work for? For many of them, it's just about having fun.

The Landsharks team, for example, when told that this year's theme was steamworks, took the idea and ran away with it without ever looking back. Their robot's outside has steam gauges, working switches and turning gears.

But though their outside gears can turn, they serve no practical purpose. Nor do any of the other widgets - it's just all about the aesthetics, said Landsharks team mate Cole Werner.

It's not just building robots that's fun -the competitors dress is sometimes outlandish, including beachwear, steam punk outfits, decorated top hats,crazy wigs and shark hats that look like they're eating the wearer's heads.

"I had a blast," Feldman said after the games. "One of the most fun things I've ever done in my life, and I'm only a sophomore."

Finding a place with robotics

Growing up comes with all sorts of challenges, including how to fit in, said Jack Costello of The Highlanders team. And the robotics games are a way to do that. It's an alternative to those who want a school activity and a like-minded group but aren't interested in the obvious sports, he said.

"This is the nerdy kids sport," said Jamie Weibler, also of The Highlanders. "A mind sport."

It fosters cooperation rather than competition with its alliance setup, Costello continued. Any team would be willing to lend another spare parts.

But are there any monetary awards? Well, yes and no. Mainly no.

Fairburn said the competition and it's awards are more about recognition than reward, and there are no monetary prizes. But there are scholarship opportunities.

Still, that means it's mainly the immaterial that is these kids' rewards. And that seems to be enough.

