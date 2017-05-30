Software that keeps camps humming comes from Colorado

Camping at Sylvan Lake State Park (Photo: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

KUSA - Camping means silly songs, new experiences, the outdoors... and software?

Camps have always been about a summer adventure, but they have been evolving in many ways, including the software that keeps the camps working. Increasingly, that software comes from a growing company based in Boulder, Colorado.

Corey Rose sat down with 9NEWS technology expert Scott Yates to talk about CampMinder.

How much software does a camp need? When you break down all the activities, quite a lot. CampMinder's software handles:

Registration

Fundraising

Health Care

Staffing

Transportation

Social Media and Email

Cabin and Group Assignments

This company has been operating since 2001, and now serves more than 700 camps in 39 states and seven countries. And the company is still growing, and has several jobs open.

Event

A long-time Denver meetup comes at 6 p.m. tomorrow at The Commons on Champa: Denver Founders. The guest this month is Thad Eby, CEO of Ombud.

Personal Note

Wired magazine recently wrote an article about the Colorado startup community. I found it deeply flawed, and said so in my own rant that you can find here.

Each Tech Tuesday Scott Yates showcases new and emerging companies that are doing great things in Colorado, along with tech events.

