SpaceX rocket launches EchoStar satellite into orbit

A long-exposure shot of a SpaceX Flacon 9 rocket blasting off in Florida with an EchoStar satellite. (Photo: SPACE EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGIES CORP.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A SpaceX rocket launched a satellite into orbit overnight for Douglas County-based EchoStar Corp. from a launchpad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The spectacular nighttime launch, shortly before midnight Mountain Time, successfully placed the EchoStar 23 satellite into geosynchronous transfer orbit after several months of delays caused by the Hawthorne, California-based rocket company’s launchpad explosion last year.

The spacecraft, worth hundreds of millions of dollars, will move into position to provide satellite-based communications services across Brazil.

EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS), founded by Colorado billionaire Charlie Ergen, is the fourth-largest commercial satellite fleet operator worldwide.

