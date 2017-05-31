SpaceX rocket will be carrying CU experiments

Source: University of Colorado

KUSA - A SpaceX rocket is scheduled to launch Thursday -- and on board will be two payloads built by researchers at the University of Colorado in Boulder. The payloads include studies that could be life-changing for people on earth.

One of the experiments involves cardiovascular stem cells. The work is with some researchers in California.

They’re investigating how gravity affects stem cells, including physical and molecular changes. The information, could help lead to stem cell therapies to repair damaged cardiac tissue.

One of the experiments has to do with rodents.

Mice are actually being sent to the international space station, in a NASA habitat, designed for spaceflight.

The mice will be going through a series of experiments to study bone loss in space.

The experiments will be sent in shoebox sized habitats.

Both undergrad and graduate students at CU are involved in the research efforts.

