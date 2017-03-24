Starbucks plans in-car voice ordering, iMessage gift cards and more tech features

Starbucks Corp. Chief Technology Officer Gerri Martin-Flickinger speaks at the coffee company's 2017 annual shareholder meeting. (Photo: DAN DELONG | PSBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Starbucks Corp. Chief Technology Officer Gerri Martin-Flickenger says the coffee chain plans to launch and expand new tech features this year.

Seattle-based Starbucks (Nasdaq: SBUX) has long flown under the radar as a technology company, coming out as an early leader in mobile technology and hiring hundreds of tech employees in 2016.

A new feature launching next month is the ability to send Starbucks gift cards through iMessage on iPhones and iPads. Users pay for the gift via Apple Pay, and the recipient can redeem it from his or her mobile device when making a purchase.

Starbucks — which has dozens of stores across metro Denver — is also expanding its "My Starbucks Barista" mobile app feature. The voice-ordering function uses artificial intelligence to order food and drinks through the Starbucks app. The service is now available to more than 100,000 customers across the U.S., but will be rolled out nationwide by the end of the year.

