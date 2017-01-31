Tech Tuesday: A new way to 'FSBO'

KUSA - The always controversial topic of the FSBO — homes For Sale By Owner — and a new company that works in that space were the topics as Gary Shapiro sat down with Scott Yates, 9NEWS technology expert, for the regular Tech Tuesday segment.

While people have been buying and selling homes without real estate agents for years now, there's no question that it can be some extra work and can create some uncertainty around what is most people's largest financial transactions.

A new Colorado company is working to make it easier and safer for people to buy and sell homes, saving thousands of dollars in the process.

The company is called Side Door.

Now, many people will still prefer the tradition of using a real estate agent, but Side Door makes it possible to conduct a home buying and selling transaction with much more security and less hassle than it had before in the world of FSBO. For instance, people who list their homes with Side Door only get offers from buyers who have already been pre-qualified for a mortgage that matches the selling price.

Those interested can learn more on the site, or if you prefer a face-to-face conversation, you can visit with the team at the Colorado Garden and Home show, where Side Door will have a booth.

Go Code Event

Go Code Colorado is kicking off its fourth year. This is the event designed to let people know about the challenge for this year, and give a chance for past participants and those thinking about participating to meet and talk over beer and food. The event is Wednesday night at the original Galvanize location in the Golden Triangle.

