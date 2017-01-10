Tech Tuesday: Denver company helps orthodontists get billing done

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

KUSA - For today's Tech Tuesday, Gary Shapiro sat down with 9NEWS Technology Expert Scott Yates about a company that helps orthodontists find new patients, and helps those patients to pay for the services.

The company, OrthoFi, helps orthodontists with finding new clients, and then importantly it helps them by setting up a payment plan that works for the families.

When it comes time to get braces, insurance rarely covers all the expenses, and usually there's no coverage at all.

That means it's up to the families to pay, and that makes it hard for orthodontists. Instead of just thinking about straightening teeth, they have to think about finding qualified patients, and then become experts in "accounts receivable," which is a specialty all of its own.

OrthoFi does all that for orthodontists all over the country, and it's based here in Denver in the Uptown neighborhood on 17th Avenue.

And where most tech companies are looking for tech workers, this one has open jobs that aren't technical. The jobs are listed here, and as the company grows, there will likely be more.

Chance to see new coders

For an event this week, check out this Demo Day from the Turing School. This will be a chance for people who have been learning how to code show off all that they have learned. These events are always filled with enthusiastic new coders, and lots of recruiters interested in hiring them into technical positions.

Each Tech Tuesday Scott Yates showcases new and emerging companies that are doing great things in Colorado, along with tech events.

