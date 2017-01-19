Technology company moving HQ from Atlanta to Denver

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - An Atlanta technology company will relocate its headquarters to Denver, creating 108 jobs locally as it combines its existing two offices into a central location here.

Michelle Hadwiger, deputy director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, announced that eFolder, a software operating system company that delivers data protection to corporations in North America and Europe, will consolidate its operations in Atlanta and San Francisco into a 25,000-square-foot space in Denver.

Colorado Economic Development Commission members had offered the company as much as $2.6 million in job-growth incentive tax credits in September under the code name “Project Red Rocks.”

Hoping to continue that momentum, EDC members offered another $11.5 million in the incentives to three other companies that could create a combined 590 jobs in the metro Denver area. The companies only receive the money after creating the jobs and keep them filled for a year.

