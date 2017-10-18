Techstars launching center for social-impact startups in Texas

Techstars co-founder David Cohen. KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Techstars, the Boulder-based network of startup accelerators, is launching its first program focused on social and environmental impact, and has selected Austin, Texas, to be its home.

The organization announced Wednesday that the Techstars Impact Accelerator will provide support and mentorship to for-profit startups aiming to solve some of the world's most pressing problems in areas such as financial services, health care, education, agriculture and energy.

Zoe Schlag will run the program as managing director. She was previously founder and CEO of UnLtd USA, an Austin-based incubator of socially conscious startups.

Schlag will relinquish her chief executive title at UnLtd USA, which is being absorbed by Techstars.

