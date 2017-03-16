The NCAA has been helping you fool your boss for 10 years

It's no surprise that a lot of people are spending the day watching the NCAA basketball tournament rather than working or paying attention in class.

What might be surprising is how the NCAA has been helping these people get away with it for the last 10 years.

Since 2006, the NCAA's online streams have been accompanied by the "Boss Button." The specific look and function of the button has changed over the years, but the basic idea has always been the same: to help people watch basketball when they aren't supposed to.

If you watch one of the games through the NCAA website this year, the Boss Button will appear in top-right corner.

If you click it, you will be taken to a phony web page that looks like a slideshow being prepared for a work presentation. You can even click on the other slides to change the display.

If you find yourself in class during the games, a work presentation won't do much to fool your teacher. Don't worry though, the NCAA is looking out for you too.

There is a "Class" version of the Boss Button that brings up a page that looks like notes for classes like match or geology. In the event you need to fool your history teacher, you can create new notes.

On the record, we hope everyone at work and school is focusing on their assigned duties. Off the record, the Boss Button is a great tool to help us watch basketball when we aren't supposed to.

