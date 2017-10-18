The odd things other cities are doing to bring Amazon's HQ2 to them

KUSA - Frisco, Texas made a video. Tuscon, Arizona sent a catcus.

Ahead of Thursday's deadline for Amazon's second headquarters (HQ2), cities across the country have been trying to capture the company's attention - sometimes in interesting ways.

Officials in Tuscon loaded a 21-foot cactus onto the bed of a truck and then hauled it off to the tech giant. Unfortunately for Tuscon, the company said they couldn't accept the cactus and donated it to a museum.

Amazon's 'checklist' for the things their second headquarters needs - for some inexplicable reason - did not have a cactus on it.

The company wants an area with more than a million people, a business-friendly environment close to major airports, and creative real estate option with mass transit nearby (all checks in the boxes for Denver).

Still, that list hasn't stopped some cities that might come up short from thinking outside the box.

Case in point: Michael Jordan sent a letter to Jeff Bezos on behalf of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Oh - and the major of Stonecrest, Georgia intends to take hundreds of acres of their city and turn it into a new town: Amazon, Georgia.

Some cities that may be lacking are trying to grease Amazon's palms by offering cash: New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced a mind-boggling $5 billion in tax incentives for the company if they go to Newark, New Jersey.

But that money could cause some cities to back out - like San Antonio, Texas. City officials there sent a letter to Amazon saying they don't like the bidding war and "blinding giving away the farm isn't our style."

Colorado is staying tight-lipped on their proposal, but they haven't pulled any stunts at the time of this writing. All anyone knows for sure right now is that the bid includes eight potential cities - and out of those Colorado towns, Denver has the best chance (according to the New York Times).

