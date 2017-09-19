This is why an online search for Avril Lavigne is dangerous

Avril Lavigne performs live at Olympic Hall on February 19, 2014 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: Chung Sung-Jun, 2014 Getty Images)

USA TODAY - If you ever find yourself searching online for Avril Lavigne, use extra caution.

The singer is considered the most dangerous celebrity to search online, said security firm McAfee on Tuesday.

What makes Avril Lavigne dangerous? According to McAfee, she poses the highest risk to users in finding malicious links when performing an online search.

The security firm says a search for "Avril Lavigne free mp3" carries a 22% chance of landing on a malicious website.

"Consumers often prioritize their convenience over security by engaging in risky behavior like clicking on suspicious links that promise the latest content from celebrities," said Gary Davis, chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee, in a statement. "It’s imperative that they slow down and consider the risks associated with searching for downloadable content."

The top 10 list is dominated by musicians, with Bruno Mars, Carly Rae Jepsen, Zayn Malik and Celine Dion rounding out the top five.

In a separate blog post, Davis says Lavigne's rise may be tied to an online conspiracy theory the singer died and was replaced by an imposter. "It’s far from surprising that an internet conspiracy lead to unreliable sources and sketchy sites," said Davis.

Lavigne also announced late last year she planned to release new music, which likely spurred a bump in searches for the artist, said Davis.

The study used site ratings from McAfee tool WebAdvisor to figure out how many malicious links were generated from searches on Bing, Google, and Yahoo.

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY