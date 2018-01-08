(Photo: KUSA file photo)

The new GOES-16 weather satellite became operational in December, which means its predecessor, GOES-13, is no longer needed in its current capacity.

It was shut down on Monday.

GOES-13 still has some life in it though. NASA is in the process of deciding what to do with it. They may move it into a backup slot, or it may be moved to a geosynchronous orbit in another part of the world.

It is however, destined to eventually become another piece of a building pile of space junk.

There is a crowded spacecraft highway above the earth. NASA says they are tracking about 22,000 objects, and only a thousand of those are functioning spacecraft, making the rest of it just junk.

A lot of the debris is old rocket fragments, and broken pieces of old satellites. There are even small particles like frozen fuel chunks, and paint chips, which can do some real serious damage at 10,000 to 17,000 mph.

NASA scientist Nicholas Johnson said there is, on average, one known satellite re-entry every day.

“The lower earth orbits that we used for some of the research satellites, are actually more densely populated than the asteroid belts, so it’s a bit of a hazard,” said Matt Rogers, research scientist from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University.

Rogers said over the last 20 years or so, there have been built-in ‘end of life’ plans for all our new satellites, so we don’t keep adding to the overcrowding issue.

“You know it’s millions of dollars to get something up there," Rogers said. "It’s pretty bad when you smash it into something right away, so everyone cooperates internationally to make sure we are addressing this problem.”

There are three options for dead satellites.

Larger crafts like GOES weather satellites are destined for what’s called "Graveyard Orbit."

“When you get to the end of fuel, or the instruments start breaking down, or when you just reach the end of life for that mission, they use that remaining fuel to move it, I think about 300 miles or so, away from that orbit, to a place that’s out of the way, and the spacecraft can shut down," Rogers said.

With Fuel spent, and batteries drained, these machines will spend eternity out of the way, in a drift.

Smaller satellites, will meet an end you could think of as a cremation of sorts.

“They’ll turn around a do a de-orbit burn, it will slow down over the earth, and hit the earth’s atmosphere,” Rogers said.

There, all its parts will burn to dust, and ashes.

There is also a desolate part of the southeast Pacific Ocean referred to as Point Nemo. This is called the Spacecraft Cemetery. The final watery resting place for parts that survive re-entry into the earth’s atmosphere.

It's a place famously occupied by crafts like Skylab, the first American space station, and the Russian space station Mir.

NASA said that space junk has on rare occasions, missed the cemetery, and hit land, but they say that space junk has never caused any injuries to people, or caused any significant property damage.

© 2018 KUSA-TV