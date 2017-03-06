Uber: another executive leaves, new hostile workplace allegation surfaces

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The turmoil at Uber continues, as another allegation of a hostile work environment surfaces, another executive leaves, and the head of the company tries to make a move to stem the bleeding.

A former female employee at Uber recounts her time at the company, which she described as hostile. Her complaints center on a female former supervisor. Kaela Lusk, posting in Medium, felt that human resources did little to alleviate the issues she raised.

"We take any and all allegations of this nature very seriously and have forwarded this to Attorney General Eric Holder and Tammy Albarran to include in their investigation," an Uber spokesperson told Axios.

Meanwhile, another executive at Uber has resigned. Ed Baker, vice president of product and growth, is leaving after three years. Recode is reporting that board members were tipped off that Baker was involved with an employee three years ago, although no harassment with the employee was alleged. A week ago, Amit Signhal, a senior vice president of engineering, left Uber after old allegations of sexual harassment at Google surfaced.

