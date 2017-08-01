Walls get a high tech makeover from a Colorado company

KUSA - The walls in an office may be the last place you think of when it comes to new technology, but a company based in Grand Junction is trying to change that.

The company is called Lada Cube, and its product is a wall system that it says can snap together much like LEGO blocks.

Amelia Rose Earhart sat down with 9News technology expert Scott Yates to talk about this company that has made the flexible wall units for two of the top co-working spaces in the country.

Many offices need to change office layouts often, and this company says that using its products will save money and time because they can change walls without needing to hire a contractor and do demolition and new construction.

If you happen to be on the Western Slope of Colorado, you can meet the CEO of this company during the Colorado Tech Tour, an event Wednesday designed to help promote and connect technology companies throughout the states. The event, put on by the Colorado Technology Association, is in Durango today, Montrose and Gunnison tomorrow, then back to the Front Range Thursday and Friday.

