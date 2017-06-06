Want to protect your ash tree? There's an app for that

Protect your tree from Emerald Ash Borers. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Do you have an ash tree? And are you worried about it being infested by Emerald Ash Borers?

There’s an app for that.

The Colorado State Forest Service and CSU has a new called the EAB Ash Tree ID App.

First, the app walks users through determining if their tree is a true ash.

Then, it suggests measure they can take to prevent infestation.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture’s website said that the Emerald Ash Borers is responsible for the death of millions of America’s ash trees. And as an insect that isn’t native to Colorado, it lacks predators to keep it in check.

The app is available in the Apple and Google Play stores. Just look up ‘ash tree.

