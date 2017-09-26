What Apple iPhone 8 looks like after it's torn apart; what it actually costs to make

What your new iPhone 8 Plus would look like if you tore it apart. (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Apple's new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have been torn apart and researchers have estimated how much the phones cost to make.

Researchers at IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) tore apart the new phones and determined that Apple’s total cost to make the iPhone 8 Plus is $295.44, $17.78 higher than that of the iPhone 7 Plus.

A 64 gigabyte iPhone 8 Plus has a bill of materials (BOM) of $288.08 and manufacturing costs of $7.36. The iPhone 8 has a BOM of $247.51, according to IHS Markit.

The unsubsidized price for a 64GB iPhone 8 starts at $699, and the iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799.

