1 dead in Poudre Canyon crash

Fort Collins Coloradoan , KUSA 11:51 AM. MDT March 24, 2017

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Emergency crews are on scene Friday of a fatal crash in the Poudre Canyon, near Rustic.

A passerby reported seeing a vehicle that was overturned near the Poudre River shortly after 9 a.m. Friday near mile marker 90, about 30 miles west of Ted's Place, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Alisha Danko said.

One person's body was found in the area of the vehicle and is believed to have been ejected, though an investigation is active and ongoing. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

