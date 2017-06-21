1 dead, pair in custody after I-270 wreck involving a pickup truck

The mangled Dodge Neon from the scene of the Interstate 270/York Street Wednesday morning wreck. (Photo: CSP to 9NEWS)

One person is dead after a wreck on Interstate 270 Wednesday afternoon in Denver, authorities say.

Just before 11 a.m., a Dodge Neon with three people inside reportedly left I-270 and went onto York Street near the exit there, hitting a pickup truck, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Two people from the Neon reportedly tried to leave the scene but were caught by Adams County Sheriff's deputies, troopers say.

The one person left behind in the Neon would later die from their injuries.

Authorities couldn't say if anyone in the pickup truck was injured. Nor did the authorities know the age or sex of any of the victims in the crash at the time of this writing.

