1 killed, 3 injured in early morning wreck on I-25

Double rollover crash NB 25 & Erie

A two-vehicle rollover crash has left one person dead and three others injured Thursday morning.

Colorado State Patrol says a Ford SUV and Chevy pickup truck crashed about 4:30 a.m. near northbound I-25 and Frontage Road.

It appears both vehicles then rolled into the median.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The wreck caused major delays for morning commuters in the area.

