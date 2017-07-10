$1.2B expansion plan for I-70 through Denver nets (another) lawsuit

(Photo: CDOT)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Monday was the deadline to file suits over a federal green light given in January for the controversial $1.2 billion plan to sink a portion of I-70 in north Denver and expand the highway with new toll lanes between I-25 and Tower Road.

And opponents of the plan made their moves accordingly.

A group of residents who oppose the project filed a lawsuit Sunday against the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) in the U.S. District Court in Denver and held a press conference Monday on the steps of the Alfred A. Arraj United States Courthouse.

They say the federal approval is based on flawed environmental studies that didn’t look at the entire scope of the project — namely the cost and environmental impact of what’s called the Platte to Park Hill series of stormwater projects the city of Denver is doing.

