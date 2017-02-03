16-vehicle pileup closes SB Parker Road

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

AURORA - A pileup involving up to 16 vehicles has closed Southbound Parker Road at Belleview Avenue in Aurora.

Colorado State Patrol says several people were injured in the wreck. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Traffic is slowed in the area. CDOT recommends using an alternative route and says there is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

CSP is asking drivers to use caution while driving on icy roads in Douglas and Arapahoe counties.

This is a developing story. Check back to 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for more information as it becomes available.

