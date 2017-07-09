2 dead after car, motorcycle collide on I-25 in Denver

Two people are dead after a wreck involving a motorcycle on Interstate 25 near Hampden in the northbound lanes Sunday night.

Denver Police say they responded to the crash at 6:20 p.m. and transported two people with serious injuries. Since the original report, both of those victims have passed. They remain unidentified pending next of kin notification.

Authorities are still investigating this crash; it is not immediately known how many people were riding the motorcycle or where in the car.

The investigation will continue for some time; at the time of this writing, the right two lanes of I-25 headed north near mile marker 201 are closed.

TRAFFIC:#DPD officers investigating SBI crash at N/B I-25 & Hampden with two victims. Two lanes of N/B I-25 closed. pic.twitter.com/Mz3plLOFKD — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 10, 2017

