BYERS - Both drivers were killed following a head-on collision between a car and a truck that sparked a small grass fire next to US 36 in Byers Friday morning.

Sky9 video shows a large burn scar next to the highway. It also appears to have scorched at least part of a truck.

Colorado State Patrol says the wreck that started the fire involved a semi and a car. There's no word yet on what caused the crash.

US 36 is closed east of Byers due to the investigation. Alternate routes are advised.

