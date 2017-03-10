KUSA
2 killed in head-on collision that sparked grass fire near Byers

Allison Sylte, KUSA 10:26 AM. MST March 10, 2017

BYERS - Both drivers were killed following a head-on collision between a car and a truck that sparked a small grass fire next to US 36 in Byers Friday morning. 

Sky9 video shows a large burn scar next to the highway. It also appears to have scorched at least part of a truck.  

Colorado State Patrol says the wreck that started the fire involved a semi and a car. There's no word yet on what caused the crash. 

US 36 is closed east of Byers due to the investigation. Alternate routes are advised. 

