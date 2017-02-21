2 separate auto-pedestrian crashes in Denver

Police lights.

DENVER - Two pedestrians – one of whom was in a wheelchair – have been taken to the hospital after separate collisions with vehicles in Denver Tuesday afternoon.

The first happened in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Logan Street. The victim, who uses a wheelchair, was seriously injured.

There’s no word yet on that person’s condition, or what led up to the crash.

A second crash happened a few hours later in the area of West 10th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive.

That pedestrian was also seriously injured, and details about what exactly happened were sparse.

