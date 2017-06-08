$2.8M project starting on Berthoud Pass

A view of Berthoud Pass at 3 p.m. on 6/8/17 (Photo: Courtesy CDOT)

BERTHOUD PASS - Crews will start a $2.8 million construction project soon to work on wall and roadway repairs along a busy stretch of US 40 on Berthoud Pass.

The Colorado Department of Transportation did not give an exact date for when the project will start, but said it should be around mid-June.

The work will center on the area between mile points 244 and 248.

Drivers can expect intermittent shoulder and lane closures during the project, but can expect at least one lane open in each direction.

The work is expected to be done by the end of the year, weather permitting.

For more information on the project, go to: http://bit.ly/2raT9W3

