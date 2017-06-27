3rd lane added on U.S. 36 near foothills PKWY

The on-ramp there had a short section where you'd almost think 36 was three lanes, but it cut down to two... causing traffic jams.CDOT says with 100 thousand dollars and two nights of work they've expanded that lane.

KUSA 7:48 AM. MDT June 27, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories