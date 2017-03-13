KUSA
Close

4-car crash causing delays on I-25 near Colorado

Allison Sylte, KUSA 4:53 AM. MST March 13, 2017

DENVER - Even though it wasn’t even 6 a.m. yet, drivers found themselves caught in a traffic jam early Monday morning after a four-car crash on northbound Interstate 25 near Colorado Boulevard.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said multiple lanes were blocked north of Colorado with no estimated time of reopening.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash, or if anyone was injured.

Alternate routes are possible.

