4-car crash to cause long road closure in Longmont

LONGMONT - A four-car crash will leave a road near the Oskar Blues Brewery headquarters closed for hours Wednesday morning.

Longmont Police couldn’t say if anyone was injured in the crash, which happened on Pike Road near Ridgeview Drive, but did say it was serious.

Pike Road is expected to be closed for a few hours at minimum for the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.



