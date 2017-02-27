4 juveniles arrested after pursuit causes big delays on US 36

(Photo: Courtesy CDOT)

KUSA - Four juveniles suspected of robbing a home at gunpoint are in custody after leading police on a pursuit that spanned two cities and ended on US 36 – causing long delays for drivers in the area.

Westminster Police say it all started when the suspects entered a home in the 8200 block of 90th Place at around 7:20 a.m. The four juveniles went inside and brandished their weapons before taking unspecified items and driving away in a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Officers found the vehicle near Thornton Parkway and Huron Street, and when they tried to stop it, they took off southbound on Huron Street.

Police say the suspects later got into a minor crash at West 88th Avenue. No one was hurt, but an ambulance was sent as a precaution.

The suspects then fled down North Pecos Street to westbound US 36.

Thornton Police stopped their pursuit shortly after the vehicle went onto the highway, but Westminster Police resumed the chase once the suspect vehicle entered their city.

The person driving the SUV stopped in the HOV lane of westbound US 36 near Sheridan Boulevard. All four of the suspects ran away, but have since been taken into custody.

They have not yet been identified.

